Roswell seeking grant for EV charging and alternative fuel network

The Roswell City Council recently approved a plan to seek $8 million in federal funding from the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program. These grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration will be awarded for projects that accelerate an electrified and alternative fuel transportation system.

Roswell is eligible for up to $15 million under the program to strategically deploy EV charging, hydrogen fueling, propane fueling and natural gas fueling infrastructure on public roads or in other publicly accessible locations.

Among the details, the grant provides a minimum award of $500,000 and maximum of $15 million. If granted, the funds must address environmental justice and be accessible to and usable by individuals with disabilities.

Awardees must provide 20 percent of the total project cost as a matching share.

If selected for an award, Roswell proposes a public-private-partnership with a to-be-determined vendor to install, manage and maintain the city’s EV charging and fueling stations.