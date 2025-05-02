South Fulton mayor gives farewell address on city’s 8th anniversary

More than 400 people gathered Thursday night to celebrate the city of South Fulton’s eighth anniversary, to hear about the progress the city has made and to listen to the controversial mayor’s farewell address.
City Manager Sharon Subadan said the city of more than 100,000 people has responded well to its growth, continues to invest in infrastructure and has acquired land to build a new city hall, police headquarters and fire training center.
“A lot of really good, solid things are happening,” Subadan said in an interview before the State of the City event at the Southwest Arts Center on New Hope Road. “We’ve had our share of crises, so we’re taking care of that as well, making sure we firm up our policies and procedures to avoid the pitfalls going forward.”
Officials say many good things the city has accomplished have been overlooked in media coverage focused on infighting among City Council members and Mayor khalid kamau, who faces allegations of improper spending.
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The energy Thursday night was festive and included a reception at a studio where attendees could record 30-second videos expressing what they love about the city. After speeches by Subadan and kamau, an afterparty was held with DJs playing classic R&B and line dances in the lobby of the arts center.
Subadan, who spoke before the mayor Thursday night, listed many accomplishments South Fulton has made since its inception in 2017.
“When I arrived in 2023, we had no interest-bearing investments,” Subadan said. “Our funds are now invested, aligning with state guidelines, and we have earned $14.5 million in interest.”
“We have acquired 231 acres of land, and some buildings, for our future growth, including an administration building to house our back-end operations and land for police headquarters, fire-rescue headquarters and training, and a future city hall,” Subadan added.
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
An additional 193 acres was transferred from Fulton County to the city, for a total acquisition of 424 acres, at a cost of $15.5 million, without incurring any debt, she said.
The mayor, who does not capitalize his first or last name and goes by Kobi, announced last month he would not seek reelection in November and that Thursday’s event would be his farewell address.
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Earlier this year, the City Council called for a forensic audit of the mayor’s public spending, temporarily barred him from city buildings and seized some items that council members allege he purchased improperly, including a pool table for the mayoral suite that cost $1,830.
The council also previously stripped kamau of access to the mayoral budget and garnished his wages to pay back the city more than $5,000 for a vinyl mural installed in the mayoral suite in City Hall. The mayor also has been under fire for the use of his city-issued purchasing card for international travel at taxpayer expense.
“We have been working our tails off and I’m tired, but I am still hopeful,” kamau told the crowd.
“The state of South Fulton is strong,” he concluded, drawing applause. “I am still excited about South Fulton today, and I am excited about South Fulton forever.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Atlanta police and firefighters will train together for first time in decades
Mayor Andre Dickens celebrates opening of training center after years of pushback
After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today
The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.
City of Atlanta to cover property tax increases for some older residents
Atlantans 60 years old or older who have lived in the city since 2015 and make less than $48,000 per year are eligible to apply to the program through Invest Atlanta.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.