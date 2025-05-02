South Fulton mayor gives farewell address on city’s 8th anniversary

Officials say many good things the city has accomplished have been overlooked in media coverage focused on infighting among City Council members and Mayor khalid kamau, who faces allegations of improper spending.

The energy Thursday night was festive and included a reception at a studio where attendees could record 30-second videos expressing what they love about the city. After speeches by Subadan and kamau, an afterparty was held with DJs playing classic R&B and line dances in the lobby of the arts center.

Subadan, who spoke before the mayor Thursday night, listed many accomplishments South Fulton has made since its inception in 2017.

“When I arrived in 2023, we had no interest-bearing investments,” Subadan said. “Our funds are now invested, aligning with state guidelines, and we have earned $14.5 million in interest.”

“We have acquired 231 acres of land, and some buildings, for our future growth, including an administration building to house our back-end operations and land for police headquarters, fire-rescue headquarters and training, and a future city hall,” Subadan added.

An additional 193 acres was transferred from Fulton County to the city, for a total acquisition of 424 acres, at a cost of $15.5 million, without incurring any debt, she said.

The mayor, who does not capitalize his first or last name and goes by Kobi, announced last month he would not seek reelection in November and that Thursday’s event would be his farewell address.

Earlier this year, the City Council called for a forensic audit of the mayor’s public spending, temporarily barred him from city buildings and seized some items that council members allege he purchased improperly, including a pool table for the mayoral suite that cost $1,830.

The council also previously stripped kamau of access to the mayoral budget and garnished his wages to pay back the city more than $5,000 for a vinyl mural installed in the mayoral suite in City Hall. The mayor also has been under fire for the use of his city-issued purchasing card for international travel at taxpayer expense.

“We have been working our tails off and I’m tired, but I am still hopeful,” kamau told the crowd.

“The state of South Fulton is strong,” he concluded, drawing applause. “I am still excited about South Fulton today, and I am excited about South Fulton forever.”