Roswell plans Youth Day Celebration for Oct. 14

Credit: City of Roswell

Credit: City of Roswell

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago
Roswell is seeking community partners and sponsors to help support this year’s Youth Day Celebration.

Community partner opportunities include the Frances McGahee Parade, Art Block and Touch-A-Truck events. Participate by creating a float for the parade, hosting an Art Block booth or displaying a childhood favorite vehicle.

This year’s Youth Day Celebration theme is “Sounds of Roswell” with the parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Roswell Area Park, down Canton Street before ending at Roswell First Baptist Church.

Immediately following the parade’s end at 11 a.m., the celebration continues at City Hall with Farm Fall Days, Art Block, Touch-a-Truck and Food Truck Alley.

The Youth Day Celebration is free to participate as a community partner. Applications, sponsorship opportunities and general information: https://ow.ly/CbQb50PEt4X.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
