Roswell offering ‘Conversations with Council’ this Friday

Roswell elected officials invite residents and business owners to join them for Conversations with Council 8 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 9 at Land of a Thousand Hills, 352 South Atlanta St.
Conversations with Council is an opportunity for members of the public to engage with elected officials and discuss city happenings in a casual one-on-one setting.
Attendees can expect to learn more about the city’s recently adopted strategic plan, the environmental assessment for the Park Fitness Loop Trail and Adventure Path project, and the recently adopted Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.
