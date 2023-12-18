Roswell places moratorium on massage parlor and spa licensing

“They’re adept at finding loopholes in the ordinance,” Police Chief James Conroy said. “As soon as we go in and make a case they’re trying to change ownership of the establishment to circumvent those rules.”

There are dozens of massage businesses in the city.

City Council approved the 90-day moratorium during a recent council meeting. The city is not accepting business license applications for new massage parlors and spas, or related occupational tax certificate applications.

Last year’s changes to the city ordinance included requiring massage therapists who are not licensed by the state to obtain a permit from the city of Roswell. Massage businesses cannot be within 300 feet of a church or school, or more than 300 feet from a state route and hours of operation must between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

In September, Roswell Police worked with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and law enforcement across metro Atlanta to arrest individuals managing a human trafficking network at massage parlors in several local cities, including four locations in Roswell.

“This moratorium is a continuation of our efforts to eliminating illicit activities within massage parlors and spas and stop human trafficking in our community,” Mayor Kurt Wilson said.