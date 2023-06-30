BreakingNews
Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Roswell Arts Fund opens outdoor public and performing art exhibit

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

Credit: Roswell Arts Fund

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago
X

Don White Memorial Park, 925 Riverside Road, is alive with Roswell Arts Fund’s latest art initiative: ArtAround: Pathways. The event, in partnership with the city runs through Sept. 30 in and around the park trails.

Visitors can immerse themselves in this free outdoor public and performing art exhibit with more than 30 temporary installations featuring local and regional artists.

Beginning in July, art lovers can also enjoy performances by aerialists, musicians, theatre and dance, walking tours and workshops on select days throughout the summer.

Information about artists, special performances and workshops: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellArtAround2023.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

BREAKING: Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta to close early on the hottest day so far this summer
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia pecan growers rebound from tariffs, a pandemic and hurricanes
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Campers to captains? ASPIRE program touts aviation careers to kids
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Campers to captains? ASPIRE program touts aviation careers to kids
2h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Hartsfield-Jackson packed with Fourth of July travelers
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Alpharetta improving sewer connections at Webb Bridge Park
4h ago
Roswell plans to fine property owners for unruly house parties
6h ago
Alpharetta approves millage rate and 2024 budget
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer & Steve Schaefer

Hitting the roads or skies this July Fourth? Here’s what to know
2h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
What to know about the Supreme Court ruling on college admissions
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top