Roswell Arts Fund opens outdoor public and performing art exhibit

Don White Memorial Park, 925 Riverside Road, is alive with Roswell Arts Fund’s latest art initiative: ArtAround: Pathways. The event, in partnership with the city runs through Sept. 30 in and around the park trails.

Visitors can immerse themselves in this free outdoor public and performing art exhibit with more than 30 temporary installations featuring local and regional artists.

Beginning in July, art lovers can also enjoy performances by aerialists, musicians, theatre and dance, walking tours and workshops on select days throughout the summer.

Information about artists, special performances and workshops: www.tinyurl.com/RoswellArtAround2023.