Public safety to be addressed at next Canton Street task force meeting

Canton Street task force members are turning to public safety officials this week for insight on what restrictions will be in place for businesses if a pedestrian promenade is created by closing a portion of the street to vehicular traffic on weekends.

A concerning question has been whether outdoor dining tables would be allowed in the roadway. In May, Fire Chief Joe Pennino said curb lanes would have to be left open for emergency vehicles.

The task force will hold its second weekly meeting Tuesday. It will issue make recommendations on a possible trial closing of the road.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in Room 220.

Police and fired department leaders are scheduled to speak to the group about public safety operations during special events such as Alive in Roswell, as well as how emergency access would be managed during a road closure.

A major objection is the lack of adequate parking. Some business owners and residents are asking Roswell to wait until a parking deck is built before creating the promenade.

Roswell plans to build a parking deck in the dining and entertainment district and will likely announce a location within 90 days, Mayor Kurt Wilson said during a press conference Thursday.

The city is also working on a project that will connect lighted walkways from City Hall — where free parking spaces are available — to Canton Street and the nearby historic grounds of Smith Plantation.

Recreation and Parks Director Jeffrey Leatherman said designs for the connectivity project would be likely be ready in September.

While some of the public has been critical of the city’s move to transform part of Canton Street into a promenade, Wilson said he is not trying to rush the process. The mayor said he wouldn’t object if the task force needs more time beyond it’s deadline at the end of August to develop a formal report on a plan for the project.

He added that some businesses are “legitimately scared,” about the impact of the possible project but the promenade could be a positive.

“Our job is not to hurt businesses but help the quality of life,” Wilson said.