Providence Christian announces new Johns Creek location

Students, parents, and teachers from Providence Christian Academy recently gathered to celebrate the new location of Providence Johns Creek, a private Christian high school, at 11445 Johns Creek Parkway.
Providence Johns Creek opened in the fall of 2017 and is the second high school site established by Lilburn-based Providence Christian Academy. Originally located on McGinnis Ferry Road, the new Johns Creek Parkway building offers newer state-of-the-art facilities and room to expand.
Students at Providence Johns Creek are a part of school life at Providence’s main Lilburn campus, traveling there for extracurricular activities like athletics, drama rehearsals and weekly worship time.
“Opening this new location is the next significant chapter in the story of Providence Johns Creek, which is providing a covenant, Christ-centered education to high school students,” said Head of School Joey Thacker in a statement provided to the AJC. “Students here are loved, challenged to learn, and transformed through Biblically-based spiritual formation.”
Providence Johns Creek serves 9th through 12th grade. Information: www.providencejohnscreek.org.
