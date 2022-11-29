Providence Christian announces new Johns Creek location

Providence Johns Creek opened in the fall of 2017 and is the second high school site established by Lilburn-based Providence Christian Academy. Originally located on McGinnis Ferry Road, the new Johns Creek Parkway building offers newer state-of-the-art facilities and room to expand.

Students at Providence Johns Creek are a part of school life at Providence’s main Lilburn campus, traveling there for extracurricular activities like athletics, drama rehearsals and weekly worship time.