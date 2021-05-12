North Point Community Church, Fulton Schools collecting bikes

Time to clean out the garage and donate new or gently used (light dust, no rust) bikes so that kids can enjoy the joys of summer biking. North Point Community Church and Fulton County Public Schools are joining forces to collect bikes for elementary, middle, and high school students.
Donations can be dropped off at North Point Community Church through May 16 at 4350 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.
Bikes will be given away with a new helmet, with counselors from Fulton County Schools helping to ensure the bikes are given to students who need them most.
The organizations are seeking individuals with specialized training in bike repair. Volunteer: intersect@northpoint.org.
Monetary donations will be accepted for helmets and bikes: www.northpoint.org/bike-drive.