North Fulton Master Gardeners Garden Faire returns April 29

The popular North Fulton Master Gardeners “Garden Faire 2023″ returns 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 a new location at The Grove at Wills Park, 175 Roswell St. in Alpharetta.
Rain or shine, the event will include:
· Pass-along Plant sale - Thousands of Master Gardener-grown perennials, annuals, and natives plants will be for sale.
· Vintage Fleatique - Special treasures for house and garden.
· Vendors Market – Vendors selling garden-related items and plants for your gardens and home.
· Children’s Corner – Gardening related activities for the little ones 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
· Ask-a-Master Gardener Booth - Have your gardening questions answered.
Proceeds from the event support community gardening education classes in North Fulton and nearby, gardening education for young children and local demonstration gardens maintained by the North Fulton Master Gardeners.
