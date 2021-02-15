X

Newtown Dog Park in Johns Creek to close for renovations

The Newtown Dog Park in Johns Creek will close for renovations March 1. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
The Newtown Dog Park in Johns Creek will close for renovations March 1. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Newtown Dog Park in Johns Creek will close for renovations March 1. The renovations of the park, which opened in 2011 at 3150 Old Alabama Rd., include replacing the turf in both the small dog park and main dog park. Both areas of the dog park will remain closed throughout construction.

Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of March.

The fenced one-acre area features artificial turf, sprinklers for dogs to play in, obstacles to play on, plus water fountains for people and pets. Separate areas are designated for large and small dogs, along with benches, shelters, and shade trees.

Additional info on the Newtown Dog Park: www.bit.ly/2k5XJHM.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.