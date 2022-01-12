New mayors and city council members take office in Roswell, Johns Creek

Following his election in November, Wilson told the AJC that he was looking forward to having synergy and good communication with City Council.

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry’s first meeting included new council members Bob Erramilli and Dilip Tunki. Councilwoman Stacy Skinner, who won election in November, had already started serving in the seat vacated by former Councilman Brian Weaver, who resigned his post in an unsuccessful bid for mayor.

Council members Erin Elwood and Chris Coughlin are the only two incumbents serving.

Bradberry served on City Council before he was elected and is only the second mayor to serve in the city since Johns Creek was incorporated in 2006, succeeding Mike Bodker.

During the meeting, the new Johns Creek council had its first disagreement in voting on mayor pro tem but all remained cordial. Incumbent Councilman Chris Coughlin won the position in a 4-3 vote over Skinner.

Before voting each council member made a brief case for their pick.

“We did that without being disagreeable and I’d like to think that will be our new norm in Johns Creek and this council,” Bradberry said.