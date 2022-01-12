Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

New mayors and city council members take office in Roswell, Johns Creek

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry. Officials in Roswell and Johns Creek say their new mayors and city councils bring an opportunity for more civility following often contentious meetings.
caption arrowCaption
Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry. Officials in Roswell and Johns Creek say their new mayors and city councils bring an opportunity for more civility following often contentious meetings.

Credit: Courtesy Johns Creek

Credit: Courtesy Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Officials in Roswell and Johns Creek say their new mayors and city councils bring an opportunity for more civility following often contentious meetings.

“I think what we’re going to see and what I hope to see is that we have a mayor and council all civilly working together, hopefully for the betterment of our city,” Roswell incumbent Councilman Mike Palermo said during a Monday meeting.

New mayors and council members in the two north Fulton cities were sworn into office at the start of Monday meetings, in chambers that were filled to capacity.

In Roswell, Mayor Kurt Wilson presided over his first meeting with new City Councilmembers Lee Hills, Peter Vanstrom and William Morthland. In addition to Palermo, City Council also includes incumbents Christine Hall and Marcelo Zapata, who was absent.

caption arrowCaption
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. Courtesy Claire Bartlett

Credit: Lyda Video & Photo (678) 467-944

Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. Courtesy Claire Bartlett
caption arrowCaption
Roswell Mayor Kurt Wilson. Courtesy Claire Bartlett

Credit: Lyda Video & Photo (678) 467-944

Credit: Lyda Video & Photo (678) 467-944

Following his election in November, Wilson told the AJC that he was looking forward to having synergy and good communication with City Council.

Johns Creek Mayor John Bradberry’s first meeting included new council members Bob Erramilli and Dilip Tunki. Councilwoman Stacy Skinner, who won election in November, had already started serving in the seat vacated by former Councilman Brian Weaver, who resigned his post in an unsuccessful bid for mayor.

Council members Erin Elwood and Chris Coughlin are the only two incumbents serving.

Bradberry served on City Council before he was elected and is only the second mayor to serve in the city since Johns Creek was incorporated in 2006, succeeding Mike Bodker.

During the meeting, the new Johns Creek council had its first disagreement in voting on mayor pro tem but all remained cordial. Incumbent Councilman Chris Coughlin won the position in a 4-3 vote over Skinner.

Before voting each council member made a brief case for their pick.

“We did that without being disagreeable and I’d like to think that will be our new norm in Johns Creek and this council,” Bradberry said.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Alpharetta council members announce appointments to board & commissions
13h ago
Alpharetta seeking volunteers for homeless count
20h ago
Sandy Springs to hold virtual celebration for MLK Day
23h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top