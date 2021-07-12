ajc logo
Milton moving all city streaming, videos to YouTube channel

To save money and improve audio and video quality, Milton is moving all streaming and videos to YouTube. (Courtesy City of Milton)
To save money and improve audio and video quality, Milton is moving all streaming and videos to YouTube. (Courtesy City of Milton)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
15 minutes ago

In an effort to save money and improve audio and video quality, Milton is moving all streaming and videos to their own YouTube channel. This move will save the city around $32,000/year.

The city has created a playlist for each board, committee, the city council and for special news events, making it easier to search for videos. Live streams will appear on the main page, then be archived into the coinciding board or committee playlist.

Subscribe to and visit Milton’s YouTube channel for all live meetings, videos of past meetings, and other original content: www.youtube.com/c/cityofmiltongeorgia.

