Leadership Perimeter announces members of its new class

Leadership Perimeter has announced 44 professionals who will take part in its new class.

The organization, which was formerly Leadership Sandy Springs, will have a kickoff party with participants and alumni in September.

The nonprofit changed its name last spring to expand the organization’s brand and include business leaders in Dunwoody and Brookhaven.

“These 44 individuals are a testament to the vibrant leaders that exist within our region,” Rosalyn Putnam, executive director of Leadership Perimeter said in a statement. “As they embark on this transformative journey, we anticipate that their collective impact will foster collaboration, community leadership, engagement, and culture.”

During the nine-month program, participants will have “experiential learning and dialogue” on challenges facing the southeaster region, the organization statement said.

“This unique program will equip them with the insights, and connections necessary to drive meaningful change,” the statement added.

The Leadership Perimeter class participants include Donovan Adams, Sandy Springs Private Wealth Management; Brian Bollins, Choate Construction Company; Josh Brown, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital; Ariana Bryant, Children’s Health Care of Atlanta; Sandra Bryant, City of Brookhaven; Andrew Chinsky, King & Spalding; Natalie DeLancey, City Springs Theatre Company; Laura Deupree, Community Assistance Center; Brent Dodson, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty; Jennifer Dunaway, J Dunaway Public Relations; Jeremy Duvall, 7Factor Engineering; Treasure Edwards, Morgan Stanley; Kara Epstein, Keller Williams Realty; Elizabeth Fite, Kutak Rock; Mary Ford, CENTEGIX; Adam Forrand, Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber; Mark Galvin, Discover Dunwoody; Jennifer Gilbert, Northside Hospital; Andrew Gillespie, Kaiser Permanente; Francine Goodman, Dunwoody Elementary School; Amy Harmon, Law Firm GC; Anna Holder, The Coca-Cola Company; Jose Jimenez, AlphaGraphics Dunwoody - Sandy Springs; Kate Kratovil, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School; Nehemiah Lamb, Unique Individual Inc.; Charles Lollar, FMO Salon; Jennifer Long, CREATE Dunwoody; Gloria Mattei, Nothing Bundt Cakes; Alan Mickelson, Draffin & Tucker; Tywana Minor, Habitat for Humanity International; Phyllis Mitchell, Phyllis Mitchell State Farm Agency; Stephen Moore, RCS Productions; Sandy Paul, 20/20 Foresight Executive Search; Tracy Reznik, Jabian Consulting; DaMon Ross, Cyber Defense International; Maia Samb, Puttogo Global Group; Barbara Scarlette, Scarlette Economic Development Corporation; Charles Sharper, Healthy Youth USA; Kit Simelton-Treminio, P&P Consulting; Sheldon Staples, Mount Vernon School; Jamie Temple, VMware; Andrew Ten Eyck, Georgia Tech; Isaac Toney-Schmitt, Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church; and Danielle Zimmerman, Pathbuilders.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

