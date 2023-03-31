Leadership Sandy Springs expands brand to Perimeter cities

Leadership Sandy Springs is expanding its brand and changing its name. The nonprofit is now Leadership Perimeter and has added Dunwoody and Brookhaven to the organization.
Business leaders in Dunwoody and Brookhaven expressed interest in being a part of Leadership Sandy Springs, according to the organization.
Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam added that the timing coincides with the nonprofit’s goals in recent years.
“This evolution addresses our board’s growth goals for the past several years and the needs identified by our community leaders, alumni, and neighboring communities,” she said in a statement. “… Our mission is to foster community excellence using real communities as an immersive experience where members are inspired to serve their communities for a lifetime.”
The former Leadership Sandy Springs started in 1986. The organization’s projects include Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs to spruce up school grounds and parks, and assist with projects at the Community Assistance Center and other nonprofits.
Leadership Perimeter is currently accepting applications for its next class, a nine-month leadership program that starts in September. The tuition is $3,300 and partial scholarships are offered.
Visit leadershiperimeter.org for more information.
