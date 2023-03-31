Leadership Sandy Springs expands brand to Perimeter cities

“This evolution addresses our board’s growth goals for the past several years and the needs identified by our community leaders, alumni, and neighboring communities,” she said in a statement. “… Our mission is to foster community excellence using real communities as an immersive experience where members are inspired to serve their communities for a lifetime.”

The former Leadership Sandy Springs started in 1986. The organization’s projects include Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs to spruce up school grounds and parks, and assist with projects at the Community Assistance Center and other nonprofits.