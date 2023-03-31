X

Leadership Sandy Springs expands brand to Perimeter cities

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Leadership Sandy Springs is expanding its brand and changing its name. The nonprofit is now Leadership Perimeter and has added Dunwoody and Brookhaven to the organization.

Business leaders in Dunwoody and Brookhaven expressed interest in being a part of Leadership Sandy Springs, according to the organization.

Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam added that the timing coincides with the nonprofit’s goals in recent years.

“This evolution addresses our board’s growth goals for the past several years and the needs identified by our community leaders, alumni, and neighboring communities,” she said in a statement. “… Our mission is to foster community excellence using real communities as an immersive experience where members are inspired to serve their communities for a lifetime.”

The former Leadership Sandy Springs started in 1986. The organization’s projects include Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs to spruce up school grounds and parks, and assist with projects at the Community Assistance Center and other nonprofits.

Leadership Perimeter is currently accepting applications for its next class, a nine-month leadership program that starts in September. The tuition is $3,300 and partial scholarships are offered.

Visit leadershiperimeter.org for more information.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA knew of staffer’s speeding history before fatal crash3h ago

Christian school investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former teacher
17h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

What passed the Georgia Legislature, and what will have to wait
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Regents approve Augusta University Health deal with Wellstar
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Regents approve Augusta University Health deal with Wellstar
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Athens cookie-dough store encounters backlash over ‘Bullard’s Buckeye Crunch’
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Computer Museum of America hosting smart, fun workshops
3h ago
Milton equestrian committee discusses plans for year ahead
3h ago
Alpharetta little ones invited to bike storytime and safety workshop
23h ago
Featured

FINAL DAY to vote for the 2023 AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt design
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
22h ago
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top