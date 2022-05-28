ajc logo
Kindergartners in Milton plant flowers

Eight young girls from Daisy Troop 22074 (and one younger brother) worked together to plant two large and three smaller azalea bushes at Friendship Community Park in Milton. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

For news on a brighter side, Milton recently shared a delightful project taken on by a group of kindergarteners at Crabapple Crossing Elementary School.

With just a few days left in the school year, eight young girls from Daisy Troop 22074 (and one younger brother) worked together to plant two large and three smaller azalea bushes. Their efforts will make Friendship Community Park at 12785 Birmingham Highway between Crabapple Crossing and Northwestern Middle a bit more colorful.

Friendship Community Park is a joint venture between Milton and the Fulton County School System. The park features a picnic pavilion, walking path, half-court basketball, and play field.

During school hours, Friendship Park is closed to the public. It opens after school hours and closes at dusk.

