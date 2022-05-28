Kindergartners in Milton plant flowers

With just a few days left in the school year, eight young girls from Daisy Troop 22074 (and one younger brother) worked together to plant two large and three smaller azalea bushes. Their efforts will make Friendship Community Park at 12785 Birmingham Highway between Crabapple Crossing and Northwestern Middle a bit more colorful.

Friendship Community Park is a joint venture between Milton and the Fulton County School System. The park features a picnic pavilion, walking path, half-court basketball, and play field.