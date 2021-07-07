ajc logo
Johns Creek to hold public hearing on 2022 budget

Johns Creek officials will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget during the city council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive.
Johns Creek officials will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget during the city council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
19 minutes ago

Johns Creek officials will hold a public hearing on the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget during the city council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive. The proposed budget is based on a plan to keep the current millage rate of 3.986 mills (or $3.986 for every $1,000 of net assessed value).

Highlights of the budget include balanced General Fund revenues/expenditures totaling $60,674,383, a 2.8% increase over FY 2021. Most of the city’s revenue stream comes from Local Option Sales Tax (35.3% of budgeted revenues) and property taxes (30.6% of budgeted revenues).

The FY 2022 budget includes a plan to add Fire and Police Department training and personnel, replacing aging vehicles and apparatus, and adds a four-person Georgia Crime Information Center unit to the police department.

The FY2022 Budget also includes a Stormwater Utility Fund which anticipates $3.4M of expenditures towards repair and maintenance of stormwater assets and infrastructure.

Additional details: www.bit.ly/3hrdvqo.

