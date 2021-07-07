Johns Creek to hold public hearing on 2022 budget

Highlights of the budget include balanced General Fund revenues/expenditures totaling $60,674,383, a 2.8% increase over FY 2021. Most of the city’s revenue stream comes from Local Option Sales Tax (35.3% of budgeted revenues) and property taxes (30.6% of budgeted revenues).

The FY 2022 budget includes a plan to add Fire and Police Department training and personnel, replacing aging vehicles and apparatus, and adds a four-person Georgia Crime Information Center unit to the police department.