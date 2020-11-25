Johns Creek OKs $85K in tourism project spending

A $55,000 gateway marker at State Bridge Road and the Chattahoochee River would be the second such marker after one installed in August on Kimball Bridge Road, staff said in a report to the council.

The convention bureau also requested $9,500 to continue a gateway marker study begun in 2020 but paused because of a decline in revenues. “The second phase of the gateway marker study … would engineer a foundation design and site study for the second gateway marker,” staff said.