Johns Creek OKs $85K in tourism project spending

Officials of Johns Creek and its Convention and Visitors Bureau and friends dedicate the city's first gateway marker, on Kimball Bridge Road, in September 2020. The City Council has approved spending $55,000 on a second marker, to be erected on State Bridge Road at the Chattahoochee River.
Credit: Johns Creek Convention and Visitors Bureau

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Johns Creek City Council approved $85,500 total in fiscal 2021 tourism product development spending for three Convention and Visitors Bureau projects to attract visitors to the city.

A $55,000 gateway marker at State Bridge Road and the Chattahoochee River would be the second such marker after one installed in August on Kimball Bridge Road, staff said in a report to the council.

The convention bureau also requested $9,500 to continue a gateway marker study begun in 2020 but paused because of a decline in revenues. “The second phase of the gateway marker study … would engineer a foundation design and site study for the second gateway marker,” staff said.

Finally, $21,000 will go toward lighting and landscaping for The Wall That Heals, a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Newtown Park. The improvements were budgeted at $70,000 in fiscal 2020, but were reduced to $46,300 due to the revenue decline.

