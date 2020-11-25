Johns Creek OKs $85K in tourism project spending

The Johns Creek City Council approved $85,500 total in fiscal 2021 tourism product development spending for three Convention and Visitors Bureau projects to attract visitors to the city.
A $55,000 gateway marker at State Bridge Road and the Chattahoochee River would be the second such marker after one installed in August on Kimball Bridge Road, staff said in a report to the council.
The convention bureau also requested $9,500 to continue a gateway marker study begun in 2020 but paused because of a decline in revenues. “The second phase of the gateway marker study … would engineer a foundation design and site study for the second gateway marker,” staff said.
Finally, $21,000 will go toward lighting and landscaping for The Wall That Heals, a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Newtown Park. The improvements were budgeted at $70,000 in fiscal 2020, but were reduced to $46,300 due to the revenue decline.