Goodwill, Lyft partner for free rides to work or interviews
Goodwill, Lyft partner for free rides to work or interviews

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Workers in a range of industries can get free Lyft rides to their jobs through Dec. 31.

Goodwill of North Georgia and Lyft are partnering to offer free transportation to work, interviews, or job training at a Goodwill Career Center.

Jenny Taylor, vice president of Career Services for Goodwill, said many employers need additional workers and interested applicants often don’t have available transportation to meet the demand.

“Many people would like to work but they lack the funds it takes to manage transportation on top of other basic needs where costs have escalated for food, housing, and other basics with inflation,” Taylor said in a statement.

Participants in the temporary transportation program must visit a Goodwill career center to register and talk with a staff member who will provide codes to access the Lyft rides.

The number of free rides per person will depend on individual circumstances, the statement said. Each ride has at least a $30 value according to Goodwill North Georgia officials.

Goodwill North Georgia has 14 career centers providing training and certifications in areas ranging from healthcare to technology or construction. The free training is provided through sales from more than 100 Goodwill stores and donation centers.

“We connect our jobseekers with a wide range of support services, including transportation, that will help them thrive in their career,” Goodwill North Georgia President and CEO Keith Parker said. “Working with Lyft will expand those services to an even greater level this holiday season.”

Goodwill North Georgia helps job seekers of all backgrounds which can include veterans, people with disabilities, under-employed job seekers, people with criminal backgrounds and more.

The nonprofit reports that more than 16,000 residents were connected with jobs in fiscal year 2022.

Call 844-344-9675 for more information on the free transportation.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

