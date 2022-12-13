Goodwill, Lyft partner for free rides to work or interviews

The number of free rides per person will depend on individual circumstances, the statement said. Each ride has at least a $30 value according to Goodwill North Georgia officials.

Goodwill North Georgia has 14 career centers providing training and certifications in areas ranging from healthcare to technology or construction. The free training is provided through sales from more than 100 Goodwill stores and donation centers.

“We connect our jobseekers with a wide range of support services, including transportation, that will help them thrive in their career,” Goodwill North Georgia President and CEO Keith Parker said. “Working with Lyft will expand those services to an even greater level this holiday season.”

Goodwill North Georgia helps job seekers of all backgrounds which can include veterans, people with disabilities, under-employed job seekers, people with criminal backgrounds and more.

The nonprofit reports that more than 16,000 residents were connected with jobs in fiscal year 2022.

Call 844-344-9675 for more information on the free transportation.