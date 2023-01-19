Girls on the Run needs more than 100 volunteer coaches

Girls on the Run offers a 12-week program in the fall and spring for youth in third through eighth grade using physical activity to help participants unlock essential life skills, build confidence, foster meaningful connections with others and contribute to their communities.

Girls on the Run volunteer coaches may be teachers, caregivers of participants in the program or members of the community who have a desire to help girls learn, grow and have fun. Diversity is encouraged. Coaches do not need to be runners or athletes. All volunteer coaches must be at least 18 years of age, complete a background check and attend an in-person training session.