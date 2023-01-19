ajc logo
Girls on the Run needs more than 100 volunteer coaches

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The nonprofit Girls on the Run, a physical activity-based positive youth development program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident, needs more than 100 volunteer coaches to help lead teams of participants.

Girls on the Run offers a 12-week program in the fall and spring for youth in third through eighth grade using physical activity to help participants unlock essential life skills, build confidence, foster meaningful connections with others and contribute to their communities.

Girls on the Run volunteer coaches may be teachers, caregivers of participants in the program or members of the community who have a desire to help girls learn, grow and have fun. Diversity is encouraged. Coaches do not need to be runners or athletes. All volunteer coaches must be at least 18 years of age, complete a background check and attend an in-person training session.

Volunteer coaches are still needed at select sites in Atlanta Public Schools, City Schools of Decatur, and Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett and White County schools.

Interested coaches for the spring season must apply by Friday, Jan. 27. Information: girlsontherunatlanta.org/coach.

