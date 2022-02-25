Georgia Audubon’s Georgia Bird Fest registration opens March 1

North Fulton-based Georgia Audubon will open registration for the 7th Georgia Bird Fest to its members on March 1 and non-members on March 7.
Georgia Bird Fest 2022, the state’s largest birding and nature festival, takes place virtually and in person April 21 through May 15 in locations from Roswell to the Georgia coast.
More than 40 events are designed for all levels of bird, nature, and outdoor enthusiasts. The festival includes educational workshops, guest speakers and guided field trips to the state’s best birding settings.
There are a limited number of Georgia Bird Fest t-shirts featuring a Wood Stork available to order in advance by March 11.
Registration and t-shirt orders: www.tinyurl.com/GaBirdFest2022.
