GDOT to open a new collector-distributor lane on I-285 westbound

With dryer weather ahead, Georgia DOT construction partners plan to open a new collector-distributor lane by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 on I-285 westbound from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Roswell Road in Sandy Springs . The new CD lane will also serve as the exit ramp from I-285 westbound to Roswell Road, which will require drivers to make their exit decision much sooner.
Motorists on I-285 westbound wanting to exit at Roswell Road will need to merge on to the CD lane between Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400. Drivers who miss this exit will have to exit at Riverside Drive (Exit 24) and get back on I-285 eastbound to access Roswell Road. There will be a slip ramp to get back on I-285 westbound from the CD lane.
GDOT plans to slow traffic with pacing to allow crews to safely complete the traffic switch. Signage will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration.
Anyone traveling in the area should slow down and pay close attention to the new roadway configuration.