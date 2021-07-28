GDOT to open a new collector-distributor lane on I-285 westbound

Motorists on I-285 westbound wanting to exit at Roswell Road will need to merge on to the CD lane between Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400. Drivers who miss this exit will have to exit at Riverside Drive (Exit 24) and get back on I-285 eastbound to access Roswell Road. There will be a slip ramp to get back on I-285 westbound from the CD lane.

GDOT plans to slow traffic with pacing to allow crews to safely complete the traffic switch. Signage will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration.