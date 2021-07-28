ajc logo
X

GDOT to open a new collector-distributor lane on I-285 westbound

Collector-Distributor lane from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Roswell Road. (Courtesy Georgia DOT)
Caption
Collector-Distributor lane from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Roswell Road. (Courtesy Georgia DOT)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

With dryer weather ahead, Georgia DOT construction partners plan to open a new collector-distributor lane by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2 on I-285 westbound from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Roswell Road in Sandy Springs . The new CD lane will also serve as the exit ramp from I-285 westbound to Roswell Road, which will require drivers to make their exit decision much sooner.

Motorists on I-285 westbound wanting to exit at Roswell Road will need to merge on to the CD lane between Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400. Drivers who miss this exit will have to exit at Riverside Drive (Exit 24) and get back on I-285 eastbound to access Roswell Road. There will be a slip ramp to get back on I-285 westbound from the CD lane.

GDOT plans to slow traffic with pacing to allow crews to safely complete the traffic switch. Signage will assist motorists navigating the roadway and ramp configuration.

Anyone traveling in the area should slow down and pay close attention to the new roadway configuration.

In Other News
1
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
2
Residents over 12 can receive free COVID-19 vaccine without ID
3
New outdoor sculptures from art contest finalists coming to Sandy...
4
Qualifying dates, fees set for Johns Creek election
5
GDOT to open 2nd phase of Ga. 400 southbound to I-285 westbound ramp
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top