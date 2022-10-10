GDOT says residents upset over Grimes Bridge Road project had opportunities to weigh-in

The agency says Roswell officials have been a partner and actively involved in the project since 2017 and helped to decide on the Grimes Bridge Road interchange.

GDOT and residents disagree on when the public was informed about the future interchange being located at Grimes Bridge Road. Officials at public meetings in 2018 and 2019 referred to the location as “South of Holcomb Bridge Road.”

The agency held a meeting in 2019 with residents specifically to address residents’ concerns, Dale said on behalf of GDOT administrators for the project.

“At the time of the 2019 public meetings, an official name had not been assigned to the proposed roadway across Ga. 400. However, it was clearly shown in proximity to a roadway labeled as ‘Grimes Bridge Road,’” she said.

“Public opinion (was) not the only factor in the evaluation of alternatives,” Dale said. “Other considerations include traffic and design analysis, comparison of environmental impacts, and evaluation against the goals and objectives of the project.”

In addition to the Grimes Bridge Road access lanes, GDOT plans to construct a new Holcomb Bridge Road interchange. Roswell has accepted $35 million from a 2020 intergovernmental agreement with the state, and agreed to contribute $15 million toward the Holcomb Bridge Road project as well as $2.5 million for aesthetics at the two interchanges.

Roswell is planning traffic calming measures for Grimes Bridge Road that will be part of a $10.5 million city project to add bike and pedestrian paths, beautification and other enhancements to the neighborhood.