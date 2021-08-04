Fulton County hosts youth artwork contest

· No coloring pages, copies, photography or digital art will be accepted

· Artwork must be colorful and have a non-violent positive message that helps change negative attitudes about law enforcement

· Student must download the entry form, fill it out and complete it with name, artwork title, age, e-mail address, name of school. The student must also select a party theme.

The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 27.

Entries are accepted digitally only. Scan or photograph the artwork and send a jpeg or pdf attachment to acccinfor@fultoncountyga.gov

Information: Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center at acccinfo@fultoncountyga.gov or 404-612-8600