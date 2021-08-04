Fulton County hosts youth artwork contest

Fulton County Arts & Culture announces a Back-To-School youth drawing contest. Presented by Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center, Fulton County youth in grades kindergarten through 6th grade are invited to create and submit one original drawing that has a non-violent positive message that helps to change negative attitudes about law enforcement, according to a press release.
Three winners will be selected for an art-, aerospace- or dance-themed party. Artwork entries will be displayed in a virtual exhibit by the museum.
Submission guidelines:
· One entry per child on an 8.5-inch by 11-inch sheet of paper
· Artwork must be original and created by the youth
· No coloring pages, copies, photography or digital art will be accepted
· Artwork must be colorful and have a non-violent positive message that helps change negative attitudes about law enforcement
· Student must download the entry form, fill it out and complete it with name, artwork title, age, e-mail address, name of school. The student must also select a party theme.
The submission deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 27.
Entries are accepted digitally only. Scan or photograph the artwork and send a jpeg or pdf attachment to acccinfor@fultoncountyga.gov
Information: Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center at acccinfo@fultoncountyga.gov or 404-612-8600