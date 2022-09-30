Fulton commissioner shares county side in LOST fight with cities

No Fulton commissioners attended the cities’ most recent forum in College Park on Wednesday.

“It was a staged attempt to make the county look bad,” Ellis said of the town halls.

Ellis said the proposed increase to 15% of LOST revenue was negotiated in 2012. The county’s share dropped to its current rate when the city of South Fulton was formed in 2017.

“When we lost those additional proceeds ... that was about $160 million that would have been going to our general fund that didn’t happen,” Ellis said. “We didn’t say we’re going to go raise taxes to try to recoup that.”

The loss of funds and inflation has contributed to the delay of capital projects and expanding services, he said.

A Fulton increase in LOST revenue would go towards the cost of court operations, a 24-hour behavioral crisis center, the Fulton County jail, Alpharetta detention operations, Grady Hospital and more, he said.

Assertions by the 15 cities that courts, jail and the sheriff’s department are not eligible for the LOST funds is wrong, the commissioner said.

Ellis cited how Fulton Sheriff Patrick Labat estimates a new jail will cost up to $500 million. Last week the commissioners approved a $27 million contract with a firm to provide medical care at the jail.

“We’ve got the largest court system in the southeast which means we’ve got the largest jail system in the southeast,” Ellis said.

The inmate population has increased 41% since 2020 and with space limitations, the cost of leasing beds at the Atlanta Detention Center and in Cobb County is more than $10 million, he said.

LOST is designed to provide a fair distribution for cities and the county, Ellis said.

Similar to the cities’ position the commissioner said, “If a bad deal is struck for the county there’s going to be an increase in property taxes.”

The two parties met for mediation last Friday. The next mediation date is scheduled for Oct. 7.