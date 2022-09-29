Mayors says emergency services at risk in Fulton fight over sales tax revenue

In 2019, cities across Georgia received more than $745 million collectively in LOST revenues, according to data presented at the forum. A total of $3 billion of sales tax revenue generated from the cities over the next 10 years is at risk, officials said.

The Wednesday town hall was led by Motley Broom in College Park and drew more than 100 people. She was joined by Holiday Ingraham and mayors Khalid Kamau of South Fulton, J. Clark Boddie of Palmetto, Mario Avery of Fairburn and Alan Hallman of Hapeville. City managers from Union City and Chattahoochee Hills were also on the panel, as well as mayors from Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton and Sandy Springs.

Kiplyn Primus, host of WCLK’s “The Local Take” moderated the event.

Fulton Commissioners were invited to the meeting but none attended. North Fulton officials hosted a public forum on LOST last week at Roswell City Hall.

The LOST is a one-penny sales tax that local governments use to pay for such services as police and fire, transportation, recreation and parks, and more. Currently, Fulton cities’ collectively share 95% of LOST revenue, leaving the county less than 5%.

The cities complain that Fulton commissioners have not stated what services the increased share of revenue would pay. Courts, the jail, elections, the sheriff’s department and education are not eligible for the LOST funds, Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said during a presentation.

State law requires a renegotiation of the distribution of LOST revenue every 10 years and the county’s share of revenue has decreased over the past decades as communities incorporated to become cities. The revenue was directed to the new cities.

Mayors said they stand to lose many millions of dollars from their city budgets. The next mediation date with Fulton County is scheduled for Oct. 7.

“If we were to lose LOST... we would have to raise our millage rate at least 3.3 mills to make up the difference in our property taxes,” Avery said about Fairburn’s budget. “Property taxes is about 53% of our budget. The next largest source of revenue is our local option sales tax revenue.”

The cities recently launched the website savefultoncities.com.