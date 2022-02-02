Free pet adoptions offered at overcrowded shelters

The adoption event marks the 20th anniversary of LifeLine and the nonprofit’s work to end euthanasia of pets. LifeLine began managing Fulton and DeKalb County animals services in 2013.

“These are extraordinarily difficult times,” said LifeLine CEO and Founder Rebecca Guinn said in the statement. “We have always been committed to saving every healthy and treatable animal, and today the challenge is even greater. Only with the help of our community will we be able to keep Atlanta a lifesaving city.”

In addition to adoptions, LifeLine is asking the public to consider fostering dogs housed at the shelters and to take an active part in helping stray dogs in neighborhoods reunite with owners. More information is available at LifeLineAnimal.org/foster.

“Put something on Nextdoor (social media site),” Friedman said. “Put up flyers, check with neighbors. Most pets are usually found a mile from their home.”

Visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt for more information on adoptions and to view available animals.