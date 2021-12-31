Fox Theatre named one of top places in Atlanta by Luxury Travel Magazine

The Fox Theatre was recently singled out by Luxury Travel Magazine as one of the Top 5 incredible things to do in Atlanta.
Noted by the magazine as “one of Atlanta’s most iconic landmarks that host some of the best concerts in the city.”
The 4,678-seat Fabulous Fox opened on Christmas Day in 1929 to a sold-out crowd, premiering Steamboat Willie, Disney’s first cartoon. The incredibly ornate theatre fell victim to the challenges of the Depression and in 1932 was auctioned on the courthouse steps for only $75,000.
From there the venue served primarily as a movie theatre until the mid ‘70s when it once again fell into disrepair and was nearly torn down. Thanks to an enthusiastic group of Atlanta residents, the non-profit Atlanta Landmarks (now called Fox Theatre, Inc.) was created to rescue the landmark. Their “Save The Fox” campaign raised $3 million to renovate and reopen the venue to live performances.
Tours are available: www.foxtheatre.org. Read the Luxury Travel Magazine article: https://bit.ly/3qeE4n0.
