Early bird pricing for Alpharetta Chamber golf tournament ends soon

The Alpharetta Chamber is gearing up for its annual golf tournament to be held Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf and Country Club, 15952 Manor Club Drive in Milton. Early bird pricing for the event ends Aug. 1.

Register early: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaChamberGolf.

Sponsorships are available by contacting Deborah Lanham at deborah@alpharettachamber.com.

The chamber is also looking for volunteers to assist with set-up, sponsor support, player check-in and close-out. Slots are available for tasks throughout the day, so volunteers don’t have to commit to the entire tournament day.

