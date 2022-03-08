Hamburger icon
Curbside recycling and yard waste fees going up in Roswell

Curbside recycling and yard waste fees going up in Roswell. (Courtesy Waste Management)

Credit: custom

Curbside recycling and yard waste fees going up in Roswell. (Courtesy Waste Management)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

In May 2021, Waste Management asked Roswell for a $2.42/house fee increase for curbside collection of recycling and yard waste effective July 1, 2022. The supplier later asked for a change in how the contract is adjusted annually, currently capped at 4 percent. Waste Management also requested that Roswell pay recycling processing costs that exceed $72/ton.

Negotiations continued until recently when the city and Waste Management agreed to an increase in WM’s monthly service fee from $9.21 to $11.45 (the breakdown of the $2.24 increase includes the $1.80/house increase plus an estimated Water Sewer Trash Consumer Price Index contract escalation increase at the 4% cap - $0.44). The contract will maintain an escalation cap of 4 percent.

The city will look next at how these increased fees will impact residents’ and business’ sanitation rates and fees.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
