Christopher Cross among new season of shows at Sandy Springs Performance Arts Center

Cross won Grammy Awards for Record and Song of the Year for his hit “Sailing” as well as Album of the Year and Best New Artist at the ceremony honoring music in 1980. Photo: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A five-time Grammy Award-winning soft rocker will perform the first show of the new season at Sandy Springs Performance Arts Center.

Christopher Cross will kick off the season at Byers Theatre on Aug. 12.

Sandy Springs also announced shows by rock band Kansas and Michael Feinstein, a crooner of the Great American Songbook. Kansas and Feinstein are Grammy-nominated artists.

Cross comes to Sandy Springs following a trying time in the pandemic. In April 2020, he shared with the public his recovery from long-haul COVID including temporary paralysis. At the time of his statement, the singer said he could not walk but would recover and eventually begin touring again.

Cross won Grammys for record and song of the year for his hit “Sailing” as well as album of the year and best new artist at the ceremony honoring music in 1980. According to Grammy.com, he remains the only artist in Grammy history to win in the four main categories in one night. He was also awarded as a co-arranger on “Sailing.”

Tickets prices start at $35 and increase to a $200 VIP package.

The rock group Kansas will perform at Byers on Sept. 30. The band is known for such classics as “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Song for America,” and more. The band was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Kansas Music Hall of Fame in 2005. Tickets are $55-$95.

Feinstein takes the Sandy Springs stage Feb. 5 to perform music from the American Jewish Songbook. The show is part of the Neranenah Concert and Culture Series.

Feinstein’s recordings have earned him five Grammy nominations which include his 2008 album The Sinatra Project.

In 2018, before an auction sale of artwork belonging to the Sinatra family, Feinstein discussed his relationship with Frank and Barbara Sinatra during an interview with Sotheby’s. Feinstein, 65, said he was 21 years old when he met Frank Sinatra while playing a private party.

“Frank Sinatra was so generous to me at the beginning of my career when I was a nobody,” Feinstein told Sotheby’s “When I’d sit at the Sinatras’ parties, I’d ask him questions, about his early days in New York and his musical influences.”

Tickets for Feinstein’s show are $44-$74.

For more information and upcoming shows visit citysprings.com.

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

FBI raids Georgia churches near military bases, sources say church was targeting soldiers
