Christopher Cross among new season of shows at Sandy Springs Performance Arts Center

Tickets prices start at $35 and increase to a $200 VIP package.

The rock group Kansas will perform at Byers on Sept. 30. The band is known for such classics as “Carry on Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” “Song for America,” and more. The band was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Kansas Music Hall of Fame in 2005. Tickets are $55-$95.

Feinstein takes the Sandy Springs stage Feb. 5 to perform music from the American Jewish Songbook. The show is part of the Neranenah Concert and Culture Series.

Feinstein’s recordings have earned him five Grammy nominations which include his 2008 album The Sinatra Project.

In 2018, before an auction sale of artwork belonging to the Sinatra family, Feinstein discussed his relationship with Frank and Barbara Sinatra during an interview with Sotheby’s. Feinstein, 65, said he was 21 years old when he met Frank Sinatra while playing a private party.

“Frank Sinatra was so generous to me at the beginning of my career when I was a nobody,” Feinstein told Sotheby’s “When I’d sit at the Sinatras’ parties, I’d ask him questions, about his early days in New York and his musical influences.”

Tickets for Feinstein’s show are $44-$74.

For more information and upcoming shows visit citysprings.com.