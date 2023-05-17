Chattahoochee River is `beautiful and dangerous’ for swimmers

Explore Instructors try to stem tide of Black drowning deaths

Dangerous water conditions aren’t always linked to releases, Honious said, adding that day-to-day conditions can become perilous because of rainfall or generally high river flow.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is urging swimmers to wear life vests or floatation devices, and has installed signage in the Akers Mill area showing a fashionable swimmer and wording such as “Make a statement, wear a life vest and survive” and “Before you swim buckle in.”

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

“In each of these drownings, these (vests) could’ve saved their life,” Honious said.

All 28 of the victims who drowned in the national park area during a 10-year period were men. The Akers Mill site accounted for 16 of the drownings.

All but one of the 16 victims at Diving Rock at Akers Mill were Black men. The other 12 drownings throughout the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area were victims of different races and ages, the superintendent said.

“No other location has (similar factors in) drownings as Diving Rock at Akers Mill, “ Honious said. “Other drownings were people who were rafting or boating or jumping off Settles Bridge (in Suwannee) and swimming.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths per year in the U.S., or 11 per day, from 2011 to 2020. In Georgia, there were 137 deaths per year during that time period.

Drownings are the leading cause of death for children after motor vehicle-related accidents, data shows. A 2021 report by the Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel shows 24 children died due to unintentional drownings. Eleven of those deaths were children, ages 1-4.

Last September, the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area partnered with the Georgia River Network, YMCA and WABE to raise awareness of river safety with videos and signage throughout the park corridor.

In a YouTube video on the use of life vests, Patrice Childs says her 27-year-old son, Priness, drowned in the river last June while saving the lives of his two nieces.

They were swimming in the area of Diving Rock at Akers Mill, according to the park.

In the video, which is produced by WABE, Childs describes Priness as an excellent swimmer.

“The water is both beautiful and dangerous,” Childs says. “On the surface you’re looking at ducks floating by ... but underneath it is very dangerous because you can’t see the current underneath.”

For more information visit the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area website.