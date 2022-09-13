Sandy Springs closes lanes on a section of Roswell Road through September

Three center lanes on a stretch of Roswell Road in Sandy Springs will be closed through the end of September.
Work crews are constructing a raised median along the corridor from north of Morgan Falls Road to south of Pitts Road.
The work is part of the $3.7 million project to realign the Grogans Ferry Road intersection and surrounding area. A traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Grogans Ferry and Roswell Road during the closure.
The center lanes closed Monday with traffic shifting to the two outermost lanes in each direction. The center lanes are scheduled to remain closed to traffic through Sept. 30.
At a later date, Sandy Springs will install 32 pedestrian lights along the Roswell Road section.
During a regular meeting on Sept. 6, City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the Georgia Department of Transportation to install and maintain the lighting.
Grogans Ferry Road leads into a residential neighborhood of homes and apartments. Work crews have paved a portion of the road and will create a multiuse path leading from Roswell Road to the residential areas.
Separately, crews have installed a stormwater drainage system.
The project is funded with transportation special purpose local option sales tax funds approved by voters in 2016 and is expected to be completed in December.
According to the Public Works department, a Sandy Springs traffic study found 67 accidents took place in the general area on Roswell Road from 2014-2016, including 27 at the curvy intersection of Grogans Ferry Road.
