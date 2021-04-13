ajc logo
X

Alpharetta will let community weigh in on church use at Kalen Center

The Parish Anglican Church is seeking to lease space at The Kalen Center in Alpharetta for worship services. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
The Parish Anglican Church is seeking to lease space at The Kalen Center in Alpharetta for worship services. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Alpharetta invites the public to a Community Information Meeting at 6 p.m. Wed., Apr. 14 via Zoom to consider a conditional use permit to allow The Parish Anglican Church to use an existing space at the Kalen Center, 201 Vaughan Drive. As with similar meetings, this is an informal opportunity for the public to view the applicant’s information.

The Parish is seeking to lease space at The Kalen Center, primarily between the hours of 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday mornings for worship services. Occasional adult classes may also be held in the evenings or weekends several times a year and outside normal business/operating hours.

This item will be considered by the Planning Commission on May 6. The City Council will consider the request at 6:30 p.m. May 24 in Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza in Alpharetta.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top