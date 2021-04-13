Alpharetta will let community weigh in on church use at Kalen Center

The Parish is seeking to lease space at The Kalen Center, primarily between the hours of 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday mornings for worship services. Occasional adult classes may also be held in the evenings or weekends several times a year and outside normal business/operating hours.

This item will be considered by the Planning Commission on May 6. The City Council will consider the request at 6:30 p.m. May 24 in Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza in Alpharetta.