Alpharetta selects medley of outdoor sculptures

· Allura by Nathan Pierce at Brooke Street Park near the corner of Haynes Bridge Road and Academy Street

· Hill Climb by Jim Collins at Brooke Street Park between the bandstand and Haynes Bridge Road

Each sculpture is being rented for two years for $6,000 per sculpture for a total of $30,000. The Cultural Arts Commission reviewed the recommendations from Arts Alpharetta and the City Council recently approved the selections since they fall within the $46,000 allocated for the FY2023 outdoor sculpture exhibit program.