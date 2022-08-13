ajc logo
Alpharetta selects medley of outdoor sculptures

Alpharetta’s Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services department partners each year with Arts Alpharetta to develop outdoor art exhibits throughout the city. Their third installation, Medley, is a collection of five temporary outdoor sculptures. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services department partners each year with Arts Alpharetta to develop outdoor art exhibits throughout the city. Their third installation, Medley, is a collection of five temporary outdoor sculptures selected to engage viewers through sight, sound, and/or touch. Year one was called Miscellany and year two Ominum Gatheum.

This year’s sculptures to be installed this fall and removed in fall of 2024 include:

· Ribbon Arch by Jim Gallucci at Wills Park between event lawn and fields 7 & 8

· Tree by Gus and Lina Ocamposilva at Thompson Street Park

· Liquid Sunshine by Michael Alfano at Brooke Street Park along Academy Street (near The Laborer sculpture)

· Allura by Nathan Pierce at Brooke Street Park near the corner of Haynes Bridge Road and Academy Street

· Hill Climb by Jim Collins at Brooke Street Park between the bandstand and Haynes Bridge Road

Each sculpture is being rented for two years for $6,000 per sculpture for a total of $30,000. The Cultural Arts Commission reviewed the recommendations from Arts Alpharetta and the City Council recently approved the selections since they fall within the $46,000 allocated for the FY2023 outdoor sculpture exhibit program.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
