Alpharetta Public Arts Commission approves eagle sculpture

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
18 minutes ago

As part of Alpharetta’s public art program, Evans General Contractors at 3050 Northwinds Parkway is required to have a public art piece onsite. After review of the company’s proposal, the Alpharetta Public Arts Commission recently approved a plan for an eagle sculpture by David Landis.

The approximately 17-foot sculpture will be created in polished stainless steel for long-lasting durability as an outdoor installation. The eagle will sit atop a base made of stone to match the nearby wall.

According to the artist, polished stainless steel repels environmental debris and is corrosion resistant. Even so, the outdoor sculpture will still gather dirt, dust, bird guano and possible graffiti. Since occasional cleaning may be required, the artist has provided guidelines for maintenance of the art piece. A protective anti-graffiti substance will likely be added to make cleaning and maintenance easier.

An eagle was chosen because the owner wanted a regal animal that represents preservation, earth and have a patriotic/national element.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
