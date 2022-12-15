Alpharetta Public Arts Commission approves eagle sculpture

The approximately 17-foot sculpture will be created in polished stainless steel for long-lasting durability as an outdoor installation. The eagle will sit atop a base made of stone to match the nearby wall.

According to the artist, polished stainless steel repels environmental debris and is corrosion resistant. Even so, the outdoor sculpture will still gather dirt, dust, bird guano and possible graffiti. Since occasional cleaning may be required, the artist has provided guidelines for maintenance of the art piece. A protective anti-graffiti substance will likely be added to make cleaning and maintenance easier.