Alpharetta high schooler’s nonprofit receives laptops for Title 1 schools

Recently, ahead of Digital Learning Day on Feb. 25, DHL donated 10 laptops to Pencils for Success that will go to a Title 1 school, where the majority of students are from low-income households. The initiative is part of the DHL Helping Learners social responsibility program that donates refurbished, decommissioned computers and equipment to schools and non-profit organizations. Their goal is to provide the necessary computer equipment for students to achieve a quality education. To date, DHL has donated more than 1,100 laptops worldwide, mostly within the U.S.

In just over a year, Pencils for Success has donated over 950 pounds of school supplies, 300 books, and supported 5,000 students at 20 different schools.