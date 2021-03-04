Alpharetta high schooler’s nonprofit receives laptops for Title 1 schools

Alpharetta High School senior Davita Verma started the nonprofit Pencils for Success as a freshman hoping to make a difference in the education of underprivileged children. The nonprofit collects unused and gently used essential school supplies and delivers them to young students who need them the most.
Recently, ahead of Digital Learning Day on Feb. 25, DHL donated 10 laptops to Pencils for Success that will go to a Title 1 school, where the majority of students are from low-income households. The initiative is part of the DHL Helping Learners social responsibility program that donates refurbished, decommissioned computers and equipment to schools and non-profit organizations. Their goal is to provide the necessary computer equipment for students to achieve a quality education. To date, DHL has donated more than 1,100 laptops worldwide, mostly within the U.S.
In just over a year, Pencils for Success has donated over 950 pounds of school supplies, 300 books, and supported 5,000 students at 20 different schools.
Information and to contribute: www.pencilsforsuccess.org. DHL Helping Learners: www.tinyurl.com/c8hzfhvx.