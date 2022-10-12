Alpharetta drivers can expect delays as mid-block crosswalk built

Motorists can anticipate periodic lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until about the end of October as construction continues. The lane closures are being planned to accommodate the start and end of day times for nearby Innovation Academy. The city is advising drivers to avoid the area when possible.

According to Applied Information, mid-block traffic crossings “enable pedestrians to safely cross the street in the middle of a block, rather than traveling to an intersection or crossing at unpredictable mid-block locations.”