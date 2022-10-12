ajc logo
Alpharetta drivers can expect delays as mid-block crosswalk built

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Construction has begun on a new mid-block crosswalk on Milton Avenue at the intersection with Teasley Street in Alpharetta. The new crosswalk will provide connection between the public parking deck at 92 Milton Avenue and destinations on the north side of the street.

Motorists can anticipate periodic lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until about the end of October as construction continues. The lane closures are being planned to accommodate the start and end of day times for nearby Innovation Academy. The city is advising drivers to avoid the area when possible.

According to Applied Information, mid-block traffic crossings “enable pedestrians to safely cross the street in the middle of a block, rather than traveling to an intersection or crossing at unpredictable mid-block locations.”

