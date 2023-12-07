BreakingNews
Alpharetta approves installation of sculpture

Alpharetta has approved a request for an easement at the corner of Lakeview Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road to install a sculpture and sign.

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The developer of Lakeview Park, a mixed-use development near Haynes Bridge Road and Ga. 400 in Alpharetta, has requested an easement for the corner of Lakeview Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road to install a privately constructed and funded art piece and sign. The Alpharetta City Council recently approved the request.

The sculpture, designed by Lorenc Design, was approved by the city’s Cultural Arts Commission earlier this year. The cube will be constructed of steel and acrylic LED light boxes that can change colors and will appear to transform its shape as people walk or drive.

The right-of-way, at the corner of Lakeview Parkway, is the result of an abandoned turn lane.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
