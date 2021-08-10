Alpharetta adopts same millage rate as past year

Despite increased property values estimated to help grow the tax base by 3%, the city’s FY 2022 budget forecasted an overall reduction in property tax revenue from the commercial tax base due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on operations. The city anticipates an additional $1 to $1.5 million in property tax revenue as a result.

The city’s millage rate of 5.75 mills includes 4.935 mills for general government (i.e., operations and recurring capital investment) and 0.815 mills for debt service on voter approved bonds.