ajc logo
X

Multiple food safety violations at Jang Choong Dong

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
34 minutes ago

During a recent routine health inspection, Jang Choong Dong, a Korean restaurant in Duluth, had multiple food safety violations, including food temperatures and products held past their discard dates.

A container of napa kimchi was past the seven-day discard date, as were several packages of tofu. The food was discarded.

Cooked pork was cooling at room temperature but had not reached a safe temperature within the two-hour time limit. Cooked vegetable and pork broths were also below safe temperatures and were reheated.

Among other violations, the ice machine had a mold-like substance. In addition, the dish sink had too many dishes and too little sanitizer. The sanitizer bucket also had a low concentration of chlorine.

Fruit flies and flies were in the back storage area, along with an accumulation of newspaper, cardboard and empty grocery bags.

Jang Choong Dong, 3455 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth, failed the inspection with a 58/U. It was the restaurant’s second failing score within the past 12 months. The facility will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t. 3h ago
Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor
17h ago
Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting outside Grady Hospital
3h ago
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates
16h ago
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates
16h ago
Suspect sought in fatal quadruple shooting at DeKalb mall eatery
16h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
34m ago
Henry County restaurant inspection scores
34m ago
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
34m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top