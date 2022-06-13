Multiple food safety violations at Jang Choong Dong

During a recent routine health inspection, Jang Choong Dong, a Korean restaurant in Duluth, had multiple food safety violations, including food temperatures and products held past their discard dates.
A container of napa kimchi was past the seven-day discard date, as were several packages of tofu. The food was discarded.
Cooked pork was cooling at room temperature but had not reached a safe temperature within the two-hour time limit. Cooked vegetable and pork broths were also below safe temperatures and were reheated.
Among other violations, the ice machine had a mold-like substance. In addition, the dish sink had too many dishes and too little sanitizer. The sanitizer bucket also had a low concentration of chlorine.
Fruit flies and flies were in the back storage area, along with an accumulation of newspaper, cardboard and empty grocery bags.
Jang Choong Dong, 3455 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth, failed the inspection with a 58/U. It was the restaurant’s second failing score within the past 12 months. The facility will be re-inspected.
