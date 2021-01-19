MARTA senior leadership gets makeover

Srinath begins work at MARTA on Jan. 25 and will report directly to Parker.

Lucek was the director of labor relations for Areas USA, a provider of food, beverage and retail services in the global travel and hospitality industry. She also has managed collective bargaining for Macey’s, IKEA, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the Massachusetts Bay Commuter Railroad.

Lucek starts today and reports to MARTA Chief Administrative Officer Luz Borrero.

Until recently, Greenwood served as MARTA’s director of bus operations. In his new job, he will oversee all bus and rail operations and oversee major capital projects like the procurement of new rail cars and the addition of electric buses to MARTA’s fleet.

Greenwood’s appointment follows the recent retirement of David Springstead, chief of rail operations.