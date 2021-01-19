MARTA senior leadership gets makeover

MARTA’s senior management continues to get a remake, with CEO Jeffrey Parker announcing two new appointments Monday.
Raj Srinath will be the agency’s new chief financial officer, while Patricia Lucek will fill the newly created position of assistant general manager of labor and employee relations.
The moves follow last week’s announcement that Collie Greenwood is MARTA’s new deputy general manager for operations.
MARTA has been without a permanent CFO since it fired Gordon Hutchinson more than a year ago in the wake of harassment claims.
Srinath comes to MARTA from the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in California. He served as that agency’s deputy general manager and CFO. He also has worked in the financial departments of Amtrak, U.S. Airways and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority in the District of Columbia.
Srinath begins work at MARTA on Jan. 25 and will report directly to Parker.
Lucek was the director of labor relations for Areas USA, a provider of food, beverage and retail services in the global travel and hospitality industry. She also has managed collective bargaining for Macey’s, IKEA, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and the Massachusetts Bay Commuter Railroad.
Lucek starts today and reports to MARTA Chief Administrative Officer Luz Borrero.
Until recently, Greenwood served as MARTA’s director of bus operations. In his new job, he will oversee all bus and rail operations and oversee major capital projects like the procurement of new rail cars and the addition of electric buses to MARTA’s fleet.
Greenwood’s appointment follows the recent retirement of David Springstead, chief of rail operations.