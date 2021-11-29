Indian grill needs food safety manager, cleaning

An Indian grill inside the Global Mall in Norcross lacks a certified food safety manager and other health policies. It also needs cleaning.
Mumbai Masala, 5675 Jimmy Carter Blvd., had debris accumulation on walls and floors, shelves, inside ovens, burners and inside coolers during a routine health inspection on Nov. 22.
Several dishes and a large mixing bowl stored clean had food debris, and the can opener was dirty. Other clean dishes and containers were stored wet.
Other violations include uncovered food items in reach-in coolers, dirty dishes and a large mixing bowl were stored as clean, and other containers were stored wet.
Several sauces, butter and beets were at unsafe temperatures and discarded.
Many spices were in containers without correct labels, and containers of spices, flours and sauces had small bowls or spoons.
Mumbai Masala received a failing score of 60/U and must clean up and have a food safety manager before its re-inspection in ten days.
