Two Henry board appointments filled

Two vacant board appointments were filled by a vote of the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 6 regular meeting. Both will represent District IV and were selected by Commissioner Vivian Thomas. Noreen Walker was nominated to fill an unexpired two-year term on the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board that ends Dec. 31 of this year. Irvin Culpepper, Jr.. is joining the board of the Henry County Development Authority to fill an unexpired four-year term that ends Dec. 31, 2022.