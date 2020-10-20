X

Two Henry board appointments filled

The Board of Commissioners meeting Oct. 6.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Two vacant board appointments were filled by a vote of the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 6 regular meeting. Both will represent District IV and were selected by Commissioner Vivian Thomas. Noreen Walker was nominated to fill an unexpired two-year term on the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board that ends Dec. 31 of this year. Irvin Culpepper, Jr.. is joining the board of the Henry County Development Authority to fill an unexpired four-year term that ends Dec. 31, 2022.

The vote to approve both of these appointments was unanimous. A separate agenda item to consider judicial appointments for Henry County Magistrate Court was tabled.

