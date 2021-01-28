Townhome developers stymied by Henry County zoning board

A proposal for a townhome development on the west side of McDonough is on hold for now after a request related to it was denied by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its Jan. 14 regular meeting. An amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan was requested for an 11.6-acre site on Loop Road west of Westridge Parkway, changing it from Commercial to High Density Residential. The property is currently zoned PD (planned development) and is adjacent to the Publix shopping center on Hwy. 20.