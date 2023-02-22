Stockbridge zoning requests postponed

A number of community development items on the Stockbridge City Council’s Feb. 13 meeting agenda were removed at the start of the meeting and not considered.
Included on that list were a rezoning request and three variance requests regarding a 27.635-acre piece of property at 576 Davis Road, just east of the Walmart-anchored retail complex on Hwy. 138, where a townhome development has been proposed.
Also removed were a rezoning and comprehensive plan amendment case for a 20.367-acre site on the north side of Hudson Bridge Drive, site of a proposed apartment development.
All of these items were postponed at the applicants’ request.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest