Stockbridge council OK’s water repairs

Stockbridge's wastewater treatment plant.
Stockbridge's wastewater treatment plant.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

More than $400,000 in water system improvements were approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its June 29 meeting. The work includes a $124,900 project to rehab two lift stations, $62,700 for the replacement of about 210 water service lines, $85,800 to install 6,500 feet of water mains, and $176,900 to rehab 10,300 feet of existing sewer mains and manholes in the Northbridge subdivision.

In other water system news, the city announced July 6 that it will resume water disconnections for non-payment effective July 26. All past due accounts must be paid before that date. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

