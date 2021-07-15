Stockbridge council OK’s water repairs

More than $400,000 in water system improvements were approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its June 29 meeting. The work includes a $124,900 project to rehab two lift stations, $62,700 for the replacement of about 210 water service lines, $85,800 to install 6,500 feet of water mains, and $176,900 to rehab 10,300 feet of existing sewer mains and manholes in the Northbridge subdivision.