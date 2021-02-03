X

State to redo Henry County railroad crossing

This map shows where the railroad crossing is being replaced.
Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Approval has been granted by the Georgia Department of Transportation for the location and design of a project that would replace the bridge on Hwy. 42 over the railroad crossing about five miles south of McDonough and two and a half miles north of Locust Grove.

According to state officials, the proposed bridge would be west of the current alignment and the entire project is about two-thirds of a mile in length. Traffic would be maintained on the existing bridge with temporary pavement widening where needed and an on-site detour for Harris Drive.

Information: 706-646-7631 or krcollins@dot.ga.gov.

