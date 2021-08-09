ajc logo
Rezoning recommended for Henry site

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board recommended approval of a rezoning request.
The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board recommended approval of a rezoning request.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
41 minutes ago

A rezoning from general commercial to mixed use was recommended by the Henry County Zoning Advisory Board at its July 22 regular meeting for a 20-acre site on East Lake Parkway and Oak Valley Road, a short distance west of Hwy. 155. The applicant made the request with plans to develop 90 townhomes along with about eight acres of commercial use. Several conditions were listed in the motion to approve, including that one of the six commercial parcels which abuts Crown Corners Road be designated only for office space or professional use. Final approval or denial of the rezoning request is up to the Board of Commissioners. Information: henrycounty-ga.org.

