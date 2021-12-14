ajc logo
Moratorium continues in Locust Grove

Downtown Locust Grove.
Downtown Locust Grove.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
5 hours ago

A moratorium on nearly everything involving multifamily housing applications was extended in Locust Grove for six months by unanimous vote of the City Council at its recent regular meeting.

According to a city staff report, the move extends to “zoning map amendment applications, building permit applications, development plans, preliminary plats and/or final plat applications for the creation of new multifamily residential developments in the city.”

Officials have maintained for several months that interest in multifamily housing is greater than all other housing options, which was the motivating factor for establishing the moratorium earlier this year, and city staff need more time to examine the issue before such developments should be considered.

